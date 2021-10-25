Limp Bizkit’s First Album In 10 Years May Drop On Halloween, Fred Durst Teases Possible Album Cover

Home News Joe Hageman October 25th, 2021 - 6:52 PM

In a long overdue move, Limp Bizkit announced their first album in nearly 10 years. After teasing releasing songs in the form of an EP, such as “Turn It Up, Bitch” or “Goodbye” frontman Fred Durst finally announced that he might release a new album on Halloween, along with a single piece of the cover art. Along with this Durst released another snippet of the album cover over his instagram stories. The full album cover and track list have not yet been released as of this writing. Earlier this year, Limp Bizkit teased their return to music, and the fans who remain after a 10 year hiatus were certainly excited to hear of their return, especially after the release of their song “Dad Vibes”. Limp Bizkit was slated to be in many festivals after covid restrictions were relaxed, but ended up dropping out and having to be replaced by other artists, citing covid safety concerns.

This new album, if it does indeed drop on Halloween or some other time this year, will be Limp Bizkit’s first album since their Gold Cobra album in 2011. After the release of Gold Cobra record label Interscope dropped Limp Bizkit from its roster, prompting the band to search for new studios and labels to record their music. While they have been the subject of much scrutiny and criticism over the years, Limp Bizkit was a dominant cultural force in the late ’90s and early 2000s, and Fred Durst was one of the most prominent celebrity music figures in the industry. After a seeming loss of relevance as the 2000s went on, perhaps this new album can create a new fervor around the band that once was part of the musical zeitgeist.