Ingrid Michaelson and Zooey Deschanel Share Joyful New Song And Video “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year”

Ingrid Michaelson and Zooey Deschanel have joined forces for the new holiday single “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year,” which will be featured on the seasonal record Ingrid Michaelson’s Songs For The Season – Deluxe Edition, out on November 5. The single is accompanied by a claymation music video, directed by Andrea Love and Phoebe Wahl.

“Merry Christmas, Happy New Year,” is filled with Christmas nostalgia, as the animation style is identical to the many holiday classics created by Rank-Bass productions. The video focuses on a brown and grey bunny, who celebrate the holiday season in a comfy abode, filled with wholesome joy and Christmas cheer. Michaelson and Deschanel deliver powerful vocal performances on the track, which is standard Christmas fare with plenty of bells, sweet keys and upbeat tempos to go around.

“I don’t think you’ll meet someone who loves Christmas more than I do, and it is the same thing for Christmas music,” Michaelson said in a press release. “I knew I wanted to put out a deluxe album even before I put out the original album! There’s just too much music to choose from. I’m incredibly honored that another self-proclaimed Christmas lover, Zooey Deschanel, is joining me on a new original, ‘Merry Christmas, Happy New Year!’ When she said yes (over Twitter) it was truly an early Christmas gift!”

Michaelson will be hosting a holiday performance on December 5 at Webster Hall in New York City. Back in 2020, Michaelson released a parody song based around the popular Netflix series Tiger King.