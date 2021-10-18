Ingrid Michaelson Announces 15th Annual Holiday Hop Performance For December 5, Songs For The Season – Deluxe Edition Out November 5

Home News Joe Hageman October 18th, 2021 - 6:25 PM

For the 15th straight year, singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson will be doing a Holiday Hop performance at New York City’s Webster Hall. Around Christmas time each year, Michaelson has performed her signature holiday shows. After last year’s virtual show due to covid-19, Michaelson will be back in front of a live crowd like usual. This years show will take place on December 5, and will consist of tracks of her album Songs For The Season – Deluxe Edition. Tickets to show will begin to be sold on Friday, October 22nd. The New York Times describes Michaelson’s holiday music as “ukulele-drenched ditties in holiday wrapping.”

The holiday show was announced in conjunction with an update to her 2018 album Songs For The Season. In this new deluxe edition, there will be 5 more songs, including a duet with actress and singer Zoey Deschanel. Most of the music on the original holiday is covers of time honored Christmas classics, such as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, All I Want for Christmas Is You and Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! among others. The deluxe edition of the album will release on November 5, right when the holiday season starts to roll into view. Be prepared to start hearing Christmas songs everywhere you go again.

Ingrid Michaelson has been relatively quiet recently, but has a long and successful track record that includes an Emmy award and a Platinum Certified album. Michaelson largely releases her music on her own label: Cabin 24 records. In 2020, Michaelson released a parody song of the popular show Tiger King in support of the Animal Humane Society.