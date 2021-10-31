GWAR Drops New NFT Collection To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Tour

Home News Aaron Grech October 31st, 2021 - 10:17 PM

Extreme metal icons GWAR has announced an NFT collection to celebrate their 30th Anniversary tour, which range from $20 to $250, that are redeemed through an exclusive QR code. The first tier, Frenchy the Demon From France, will have 250 available for $20. The Scumdog Insignia will be sold for $40 and will have 50 copies. There will only be 10 The Flying Eyeball NFTs, which will be sold for $250.

This NFT is being released alongside Fanaply, a blockchain-based digital collectibles company that has worked alongside the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the New Jersey Devils, NHL star Tyler Seguin, Death Row Records, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kentucky Derby, Professional Fighters League and Bubba Wallace.

It’s been an interesting year for GWAR, who continued their tradition of “killing” U.S. President’s on-stage in their usual over-the-top manner. An individual wearing a Joe Biden mask was “beheaded” by a fighter dressed like a Taliban member, staying true to the band’s shock value. The band’s Blothar the Berserker also appeared on Fox News earlier this year.

Back in September Foo Fighter’s frontman Dave Grohl admitted that he thought of joining GWAR, which was corroborated by the band’s Mike Bishop. “Our guitar player Dewey [a.k.a. Flattus Maximus] was booking shows in Richmond at the time, and we had all seen Dave play with his bands Dain Bramage and later on in Scream. He was already one of the greatest, hardest-hitting drummers I had ever seen. He still is. Dewey called and started the conversation about him joining GWAR,” Bishop explained.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna