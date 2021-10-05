GWAR Continue Their Decades-Long Tradition Of “Killing” Every US President Onstage

Home News Krista Marple October 5th, 2021 - 7:50 PM

GWAR has made it a tradition to put on a very particular kind of show for concert-goers over the years. When on tour, the Virginia-based band has “killed” numerous sitting presidents of the United States as well as politicians while onstage.

The on-stage “killings” go as far back as Ronald Regan and since then, they have also made a show out of “stabbing” Hillary Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry, Mitt Romney, Nancy Regan, Sarah Palin and more. Their most recent on-stage victim was Joe Biden.

Somebody impersonating Joe Biden appeared on stage at GWAR’s set at Riot Fest said, “Hello! American people, it’s me, your president Ramblin’ Joe Biden. Believe it or not, I am your president. I know what you’re thinking. ‘Joe, what are you, a madman? Aren’t you afraid to go on stage with GWAR? They kill every president.’ Don’t worry, I’m not. I’ve had it from a good source that GWAR are Trump-hating libtards, and therefore, I have nothing to fear. I’ve had a very, very reproductive year in the White House. I’ve refilled the swamp and restored gas prices to pre-pandemic highs. I’d like to celebrate the unbearable success of our military victory in Afghanistan. The longest war in American history is finally over. To continue our policy of spreading American values like freedom, liberty, and equality throughout the world, we have teamed up with Taliban.”

As the skit progressed, a Taliban fighter eventually “beheaded” Biden with a sword. Biden was the seventh sitting president to have been “killed” by GWAR.

At the end of September, Dave Grohl, previous drummer of Nirvana and current frontman of Foo Fighters, confessed that he once thought about joining GWAR. Grohl reportedly admitted that he considered working with GWAR after his band Scream disbanded.

Mike Bishop of GWAR confirmed this story by stating, “Our guitar player Dewey [a.k.a. Flattus Maximus] was booking shows in Richmond at the time, and we had all seen Dave play with his bands Dain Bramage and later on in Scream. He was already one of the greatest, hardest-hitting drummers I had ever seen. He still is. Dewey called and started the conversation about him joining GWAR.”