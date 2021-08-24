Billie Eilish Unveils New Trailer for A Love Letter to L.A.

Home News Casey Melnick August 24th, 2021 - 4:52 PM

Today, Billie Eilish provided fans a glimpse at her upcoming film A Love Letter to L.A. Set to be the visual counterpart to her recently released album, Happier Than Ever, the Disney+ exclusive film will premiere next Friday on September 3rd. Fans of concert hall performances and live action cartoons will want to check out the teaser.

The trailer features Eilish voice-overs and stunning clips from the upcoming movie. The trailer opens with images of an evening landscape and an introspective Eilish can be heard saying, “I definitely have fantasies about L.A. — a whole different world interwoven with my world.” Eilish mentions that the upcoming film is not only a concert film but also a story. The trailer appears to feature two different versions of the singer.

This project will feature an “idealized” version of Eilish. While the singer pontificates about a “beautiful version of old Hollywood,” a cartoon version of Eilish flashes onto the screen. Seemingly straight out of a Disney fairy tale movie, the cartoon-styled Eilish is seen exploring the night time streets and visiting iconic landmarks in a silver Porsche convertible. “I’ve never done anything like this,” admits the singer.

In addition to the narrative aspect, the trailer teases the concert performance that will include a vast assortment of musical talent. Eilish is shown performing alongside her brother Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Grandiose shots of the Hollywood Bowl stage are shown and Eilish narrates “this is a dream come true.”

A Love Letter to L.A. was co-directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also directed From Dusk Till Dawn and the Spy Kids films, and Academy Award-winning Patrick Osborne. David Campbell will provide orchestral arrangements. Conductor Gustavo Dudamel and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo will also appear in the film.

In the film, Eilish will be performing every song from her recently released album, Happier than Ever, in chronological order. On August 4th, Eilish shared an intimate live version of her new song “Male Fantasy.” The singer-songwriter also released an emotional cover of Julie London’s “I’m In The Mood For Love” earlier this month.