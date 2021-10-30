Ozzy Osbourne And Lemmy Kilmister Team Up In Animated Music Video For “Hellraiser”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 30th, 2021 - 5:32 PM

Ozzy Osbourne and long time friend Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead have teamed up in an animated music video for their song “Hellraiser.” The video pays homage to the duos decades-long friendship.

The video, produced by Hey Beautiful Jerk and directed by Mark Szumski and Gina Niespodziani, opens with Osbourne and Kilmister hanging out at the infamous Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Boulevard. The two are transported from a calm day playing video games in the bar to a post-apocalyptic world, where they battle evil forces. Osbourne and Kilmister ultimately return to the bar, where they pick up their video game as if nothing had occurred. Osbourne said, “I’m so glad we were able to honor my dear friend Lemmy (Kilmister) with this duet and now the video. We immortalized him with a clip of the two of us being together, hanging out and getting into some trouble as we so often did.”

“Hellraiser” originally landed on Ozzy Osbourne’s 1991 No More Tears album, then Motorhead recorded and released their own version as a single on their 1992 project, March ör Die. The unreleased version of “Hellraiser,” with both Osbourne and Kilmister was recently included on the 30th anniversary edition of No More Tears, which released on September 17. “Hellraiser” will also be issued as a stand-alone release on December 3, Ozzy Osbourne’s birthday. The special 10” black vinyl single features three versions of the song: the classic original Osbourne track with Motorhead’s version of the same song as the B-side. It is available for pre-order here.

Recently, Ozzy Osbourne announced that his forthcoming album will be set to feature Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck, Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins and Robert Trujillo.