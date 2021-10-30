Jonathan Davis Of Korn Set To Play Villain in New Horror Film The Devil’s Tree

Home News Megan Heenan October 30th, 2021 - 1:48 PM

KORN lead singer Jonathan Davis will star in the upcoming horror film “The Devil’s Tree.” Davis takes o the role of the indie film’s villain. The film’s premise is built around the legends surrounding a landmark tree said to be a gateway to hell. A group of friends decides to visit the rumor-inspiring tree, only to find it underwhelming. With rekindled hopes to salvage their night, the group throws a house party, only no one shows and the makeshift party becomes a bust, yet no one will leave the party in search of something better to do and they can’t seem to figure out why. Que Davis’s character “The Pet” who kicks off what soon becomes a supernatural escapade of death and torture.

The film’s director Joshua Petrino said that the film’s characters, aside from the role Davis embodies, are all inspired by people in his actual life. Petrino wrote each character with developed backstories that are intertwined in the overarching story about a group of old friends that’s fallen out of touch.

Now fully recovered from his battle with COVID earlier this year, Davis also just played his final shows in a tour in which KORN filled in as the replacement for the band Faith No More. The tour was set to feature System of a Down, Russian Circles, and Faith No More until the band’s lead singer cancel their tour dates due to “personal issues.”