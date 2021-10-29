Ulver Announce New Album Scary Muzak For Halloween Release

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 29th, 2021 - 8:15 PM

The Norwegian folklore-influenced black metal band Ulver has announced their newest album Scary Muzak which is set to release on Halloween. The group’s upcoming album is a reimagined version of the iconic score for John Carpenter’s 1978 cult classic Halloween.

The collective went into full isolation in their studio to create this horrific masterpiece reflecting on various haunting subjects culminating into their eventual eerie album. Five of the twelve tracks are covers while the rest come from elsewhere, often drawing inspiration from the aesthetics of the late ’70s and early ’80s popular culture.

Last year, Ulver released their expectation-defying album Flowers of Evil. Flowers of Evil charted at number three on mxdwn’s top 50 best albums of 2020 list while their track “Russian Doll” also broke the top three on mxdwn’s top 50 best songs of 2020 list.

Scary Muzak Tracklisting:

1. Aleen Howl

2. Ateliers Hume

3. Genet Nightingale

4. Addi Fled Hon

5. Alchemist Salk

6. Boo Sackloth

7. Evil Longbows

8. “Club Fuego”

9. Achilles Milk

10. ECM Panorama

11. Redrum Al Brut

12. RIP Brouhaha

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton