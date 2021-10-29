CHVRCHES Release Screen Violence: Director’s Cut Which Includes Three New Songs “Killer”, “Screaming” And “Bitter End”

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 29th, 2021 - 6:55 PM

CHVRCHES has released an expanded version of their latest album titled Screen Violence: Director’s Cut. The expansion includes their three new songs “Killer,” “Screaming” and “Bitter End.”

The Director’s Cut pairs well with the spooky season as Halloween is just two days away. While “Screaming” and “Bitter End” delve into the disillusionment and overarching fear present on Screen Violence, the unsettling theme in the song “Killer” goes a step further. On “Killer,” lead singer Lauren Mayberry sings the haunting lyrics, “I turned into a killer / I’m insane / I’ll cry you a river / Down the drain / Are you entertained?”

In reference to the new Director’s Cut, lead singer Lauren Mayberry said, “This album was thematically so different to previous CHVRCHES albums that it would have been rude of us to let Halloween come and go without injecting some more Screen Violence into it. ‘Killer’, ‘Bitter End’ and ‘Screaming’ were all started in 2020 and finished just after the album was released. As any good horror fan knows, just because the film ends, it doesn’t mean the story does.”

In late August, CHVRCHES released their critically acclaimed album Screen Violence. More recently, the group shared their cover of Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You” and a stripped-back cover of the classic goth-rock track “Cry Little Sister” as well. Listen to Screen Violence: Director’s Cut here.

Screen Violence: Director’s Cut Tracklisting:

1. “Asking For A Friend”

2. “He Said She Said”

3. “California”

4. “Violent Delights”

5. “How Not To Drown”

6. “Final Girl”

7. “Good Girls”

8. “Lullabies”

9. “Nightmares”

10. “Better If You Don’t”

11. “Killer”

12. “Screaming”

13. “Bitter End”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat