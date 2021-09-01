Damon Albarn Releases Calming New Single “Particles”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 1st, 2021 - 3:16 PM

Damon Albarn has released the third track from his second studio album today titled “Particles.” His album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which is set for release on November 12th on Transgressive Records, features “Particles” as its final track, a song which Albarn speaks about being born from a conversation about the pandemic’s disruption and how even within that there is peace.

The slow ballad showcases strings, piano, and other acoustic instruments in ethereal chords while Albarn calls out to a lover yet to return. “Are you coming back to me?” he sings as he reminisces on the feeling of being together, and enjoying the particles aligning on his lovers skin.

Catch the song and music video here:

Although The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows was meant to be more of an orchestrated artistic record inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, it has become much more than that, exploring the themes of love, loss, rebirth, and the human condition. His music does exactly that, bring in the raw humanity of the human voice, and with his vocal performances throughout the releases we can hear exactly where he comes from.

Check out Damon Albarn’s other two releases from this album “The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows” and “Polaris.”