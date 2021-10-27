She & Him Share Festive New Holiday Track “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 27th, 2021 - 5:45 AM

Photo by Raymond Flotat.

American musical duo She & Him are gearing up for the holiday season with the release of their festive new track “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” The song is taken from the 10th anniversary deluxe edition of their album A Very She & Him Christmas which is scheduled to release on November 12, 2021. The deluxe reissue of the album will include a festive tinsel silver vinyl as well as a brand new 7-inch.

The song is a charismatic and charming rendition of the Meredith Wilson classic that was first popularized in 1951 by Perry Como and Bing Crosby. Check out the new song below:

She & Him consists of the multi-talented actress, musician and songwriter Zooey Deschanel and singer-songwriter and guitarist M. Ward. The duo first shared their critically acclaimed third album A Very She & Him Christmas back in October of 2011, the record became a staple for holiday music lovers everywhere. Since then, the duo has covered the Beach Boy’s “Darlin” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The duo is also celebrating the holiday season with a tour around the U.S. including shows in California, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas. The tour kicks off with a performance in Santa Barbara, California on December 2 and concludes with a show in San Antonio, Texas on December 12. Tickets for the shows can be purchased here.

She & Him 2021 Tour Dates

12/2 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

12/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/7 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/8 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/11 – Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater



Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat