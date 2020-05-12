Watch She & Him Cover Beach Boys’ “Darlin'” in Isolation

Home News Drew Feinerman May 12th, 2020 - 12:31 PM

Photo by Raymond Flotat.

She & Him, the musical duo consisting of Zoe Deschanel and M. Ward, just released a cover of the Beach Boys’ 1967 hit “Darlin'” while both remain in isolation, according to Pitchfork. Although the two artists remain separated, they still are finding ways to make music as She & Him.

The cover is expertly done, as Ward takes the responsibilities of guitar and bass, while Deschanel holds down the backing vocals, and both split the lead vocals. The musical chemistry between the two cannot be denied, as the duo effortlessly harmonizes and trades melody lines back and fourth. The cover stays true to the original song while displaying the musical bond that exists between She & Him, and is a lighthearted and playful cover that would give anyone a much needed boost.

This is not the first time She & Him have taken on a Beach Boys tune; the duo recorded a cover of “God Only Knows” to add to an episode of Deschanel’s TV show New Girl back in 2014. The duo most recently performed a series of Christmas shows in 2018 in an effort to raise money toward Los Angeles food banks.

M. Ward is coming fresh off the release of his eleventh solo album Migration Stories that was released this year. The album was heavily influenced by American blues and folk, and drew inspiration from Ward’s grandfather’s journey migrating from Mexico to California. Mxdwn’s Kate Papadopoulos described the albums as, “defy[ing] genre confinements, as it branches out to folk and blues Americana, leading listeners back to simplistic sincerity and interconnectedness.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat