Kasabian Share Adrenaline-Filled New Single “ALYGATYR”

Kasabian has released their latest single “ALYGATYR.” The song is filled with adrenaline that combines a groovy electronic dance beat with an alt-rock electric guitar. It was written by Serge Pizzorno, produced by Serge and Fraser T Smith and mixed by Spike Stent. Check out the new jam below.

The new song is the first piece of original material from the band since their 2017 album For Crying Out Loud. It is also the first release of music since former frontman Tom Meighan’s departure last year. The announcement of the “mutual” breakup came shortly after Meighan had been sentenced to 200 hours of community service, after pleading guilty for assaulting his ex-fiancee Vikki Ager.

The band is currently on the road in Europe, performing their first string of shows in four years, with some of the upcoming shows making at stops in Bristol, London and Birmingham.

Kasabian was formed in 1997 and has released six full-length studio albums so far. Since their four-year hiatus, fellow bandmate Serge Pizzorno released a solo record called The S.L.P. in 2019 which spawned the single Favourites featuring UK artist Little Simz. “Favourites is about identity in the digital age Pizzorno described. “We live in a time when most people are pretending to be somebody else through their online persona – and somehow this false identity drives us further from who we truly are.”

The seventh album for Kasabian may be on the horizon.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat