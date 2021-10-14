Kasabian Play First Show After Tom Meighan’s Departure

Home News Skyler Graham October 14th, 2021 - 3:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

It’s been over three months since Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan stepped down from the band to focus on personal issues. On Oct. 13, the rock band played their first live gig since the singer left. According to NME, the band played some of their classics — including “L.S.F.,” “Club Foot” and “Underdog” — at the O2 Academy Glasgow.

The show was the first in an October UK tour with guitarist Serge Pizzorno taking the role of frontman. In videos of the show, Pizzorno commands the stage with energy in his voice and flowing yet forceful physical presence, accompanied by flashing lights moving across the crowd. He still appears to be the most comfortable, however, when behind a guitar, as seen in the video performance for “Happiness” and “L.S.F.”



Meighan’s departure was described as a “mutual” agreement within the band, as the frontman was facing an assault conviction. In July, he pled guilty to assaulting his ex-fiancee Vikki Ager and was consequently sentenced to over 200 hours of community service. Prior to Meighan’s exit, the band was featured at Lollapalooza Paris in 2018 alongside Gorillaz, Depeche Mode and Travis Scott. They were likewise a main act at the Isle of Wight festival the same year.

Kasabian released their most recent album For Crying Out Loud in 2017, but most of their biggest hits came out prior to 2010, such as songs on their 2004 self-titled album and 2009 West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum. Now that the band is performing again, they may be able to obtain the energy and creativity they carried in their past albums.