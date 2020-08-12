Allegaeon Tease That They’re Working on a New Album

Home News Aaron Grech August 12th, 2020 - 11:46 PM

Technical death metal outfit Allegaeon have teased that they are in the studio, indicating that they are working on the writing sessions for a new studio album. This upcoming project is set to be their sixth studio album, following the release of Apoptosis, which came out last spring.

Allagaeon paid tribute to the iconic progressive metal outfit Yes for the song “Roundabout,” which was featured on their 1971 studio album Fragile. Following the release, the group held a Q-and-A session for fans on their Facebook page.

The band’s vocalist Riley McShane joined up with guitarist Taylor Nordberg of Soilwork, bassist Chase Bryant of Warbringer and drummer Jeramine Kling of Venom Inc. for the Florida death metal throwback “Drag Them to The Guillotine.” This was part of the Nordberg and Kling’s Smoke & Mirrors series, featured on its own Bandcamp channel.

Allegaeon formed in Colorado back in 2008 and released their debut project Fragments of Form and Function, two years later, followed by Formshifter in 2012, Elements of The Infinite in 2014 and Proponent for Sentience in 2016. Their latest record, Apoptosis, was the first to feature bassist Brandon Michael (replacing Corey Archuleta) and the last to feature drummer Brandon Park.

“What at first seems like a long album when people read 21 as the final track number, quickly changes as they realize the lack of even numbering. Going by odd numbers is a move that draws attention and makes fans ponder the motive behind it,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “Overall, Apoptosis shows that Allegaeon knows how to step up their game each time.