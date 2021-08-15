Ladyhawke Shares New Limerence-Inspired Single “Think About You”

Home News Aaron Grech August 15th, 2021 - 11:25 PM

Singer-songwriter Lady Hawke (aka Pip Brown) has released a new single called “Think About You,” which will be featured on her upcoming studio album Time Flies out October 8 via BMG. According to Brown this single is inspired by the state of “limerence,” wherein a person begins an obsessive infatuation with someone else, which is usually followed by delusions or desire for an intense romantic relationship.

“Think About You,” is a lively indie pop track, with an infectious bassline, funky guitars and jumpy beat that gives the song a playful, upbeat feeling despite its somber subject matter. Brown sings through these lovelorn lyrics earnestly, expressing her desires and romantic fantasies in an authentic way.

“I wrote Think About You with the incredible Josh Fountain. After we wrote the music, I came up with the idea to write the song about a fantasy infatuation that miraculously gets reciprocated. Whether it’s real or in the subject’s imagination is left up to the person listening!” Brown explained in a press statement.

Brown teamed up with BROODS earlier this year for the single “Guilty Love” directed by Lula Cucchiara and starring Phoenix Kahlo Connolly, Ana Kelliher, Rosemary Caster and John Blair alongside the two artists. Time Flies is set to feature more of the upbeat instrumentation and catchy electronics present in “Think About You,” with lyrics discussing motherhood, mental health, postnatal depression and Brown’s recovery from a serious skin cancer condition. Ladyhawke’s most recent studio album release Wild Things came out in 2016.