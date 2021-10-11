Bon Iver Shares Stripped Down Piano Version of “Beth/Rest” And “Babys”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 11th, 2021 - 9:12 PM

Bon Iver is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled sophomore album with a deluxe reissue of the Grammy-winning LP.The material is from Justin Vernon and Sean Carey’s 2011 4AD/Jagjaguwar Sessions at AIR Studios, and the band has released new versions of both “Beth/Rest” and “Babys.” According to consequence.net, “The AIR Studios sessions saw the Bon Iver members stripping back the layered sounds of Bon Iver, Bon Iver and restructuring them for piano.”

The melodramatic 80s tracks have been reworked for piano, making the remake of “Beth/Rest” much more grounded sounding, as if it speaks more intimately to the listener. Meanwhile, “Babys” a cut from Bon Iver’s 2009 Blood Bank EP, is slightly slowed down which allows for the listener to settle into the emotional aspects of the song.

The Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) puts together all five songs from AIR Studios, 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session, including “Hinnom, TX,” “Wash.,” and a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Due for release January 14th, 2022, the reissue features a version of Eric Timothy Carlson’s original cover art, white vinyl, and an essay by Phoebe Bridgers. You can pre-order on the website now.

Bon Iver has been currently very vocal about his stance on certain movements, such as reproductive rights, for which he auctioned off exclusive merch to donate money to Noise For Now’s Reproductive Freedom Campaign.