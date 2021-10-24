Earthless Announce Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott October 24th, 2021 - 7:56 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

San Diego-based psych-rock band Earthless has announced their long-awaited return to the stage with a 10 date west coast North American tour. Their first tour in over 2 years is slated to begin January 27 in Los Angeles and will continue on to their hometown of San Diego, Berkley, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver and Albuquerque before wrapping up on February 8th in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22nd at via the band’s website. See the full list of tour dates below.

While the band are currently working on their new album, which is set to be released in 2022, they plan to reissue their first 3 albums, Sonic Prayer, Rhythms from a Cosmic Sky and From the Ages via Nuclear Blast on January 14th. The remastered versions will be available digitally and on limited edition vinyl, cassette and CD.

Earthless contains members Isaiah Mitchell on guitar and vocals, Mike Eginton on bass and Mario Rubalcaba on drums. After forming in 2001, the band has released five studio albums. Along with Sonic Prayer, Rhythms from a Cosmic Sky and “From the Ages,” they released Acid Crusher/Mount Swan in 2016 and their most recent Black Haven in 2018.

The band’s sound is influenced by experimental rock and Japanese psychedelic bands. They drive inspiration from classic bands such as Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.

Earthless Tour Dates:

01/27/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Echo

01/28/21 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

01/29/21 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

01/30/21 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

02/01/21 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

02/02/21 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

02/04/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

02/05/21 – Denver, CO – HQ

02/06/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

02/08/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

