ABBA Release Vibrant New Song “Just A Notion”

Home News Roy Lott October 24th, 2021 - 7:37 PM

ABBA has released their latest single “Just A Notion.” The catchy up-beat tune stays true to ABBA’s 70’s sound of light-hearted and positivity with piano and light drums. Check it out below.



“Just A Notion” was teased by the band earlier this month on their official Tik Tok account and follows their previously released new songs “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” three years after announcing their reunion. The new record Voyage is out November 5 and it’ll be the group’s first studio LP in forty years, following 1981’s The Visitors. After announcing their much-anticipated reunion in September, ABBA also announced a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London’s Olympic Park that is set to begin May 27, 2022. The show will play six nights a week, with ABBA band members appearing in digital form with a 10-piece live band playing live.

ABBA member Agnetha Fältskog recently invested into the AI technology record label Snafu Records. The label has completed a $6 million funding round led by Pophouse Ventures, with participation from TheVentureCollective, Fältskog and Academy Award and Grammy nominee Savan Kotecha.