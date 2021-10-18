ABBA Tease Catchy New Song “Just A Notion”, New Album Voyage Out November 5

Home News Joe Hageman October 18th, 2021 - 4:37 PM

Legendary Swedish pop band ABBA has released a snippet of their new song “Just A Notion” on their official Tik Tok account. You can view the Tik Tok and listen here. This snippet comes in support of their upcoming album Voyage, set to be released on November 5th, 2021.

In the short clip, the volume of their song is turned up on a large studio mixing board from a quiet muted background to a bright and classic pop sounding melody. We hear the distinctive female voices of ABBA, somehow sounding remarkably similar to their peak years despite the 40 years of time passing between now and their last album. If you were a fan of “Dancing Queen” and other ABBA hits from the 1970’s, you won’t be disappointed as ABBA does not stray far from their distinctive pop style in “Just A Notion”. The instruments and vocal style seem plucked straight from their golden years, with a piano baseline that crescendos in the seeming chorus of “just a notion” with the lead singer raising their voice and altering their pitch in a brilliant display of emotion. And just after it began, the clip is cut short, leaving listeners wondering what the rest of the song and buildup to this fantastic throwback pop chorus will sound like.

With so long since their last release, fans are ecstatic at the announcement of the new album, and the ensuing performances that are to be performed by avatars of the band. With the influx of Hyperpop and other modern trends within music today, ABBA is offering a harkening to a past era of music by staying true to their distinctive sound and sticking to what they excelled at so much back in the 70’s.

