ABBA Announce New Music For The First Time In 40 Years

Home News Roy Lott September 2nd, 2021 - 8:58 PM

ABBA has announced their much-anticipated return with a new album and show after a 40-year hiatus. Voyage is scheduled to be released on November 5 via Capitol Records. The 10-track will include two brand new songs “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” It is the group’s first album since The Visitors. They also announced a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London’s Olympic Park that is set to begin May 27, 2022.