ABBA Announce New Music For The First Time In 40 Years

ABBA has announced their much-anticipated return with a new album and show after a 40-year hiatus. Voyage is scheduled to be released on November 5 via Capitol Records. The 10-track will include two brand new songs “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” It is the group’s first album since The Visitors. They also announced a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London’s Olympic Park that is set to begin May 27, 2022.
“To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful,” the group stated in a press release.