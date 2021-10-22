Laura Carbone And The Underground Youth Announce Collaborative New EP In Dreams For November 2021 Release

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 22nd, 2021 - 2:00 PM

Laura Carbone has announced a new collab EP with The Underground Youth titled, In Dreams, which is set to release on November 12. The former frontwoman for the electro punk outfit Deine Jugend, made the announcement two days ago on her Twitter. Carbone’s tweet can be seen below.

The Underground Youth posted about the upcoming EP back in August on Facebook stating, “Last year during the frustration and uncertainty of lockdown, my friend Laura Carbone and myself decided to relieve some of that tension by recording some music together. In the nostalgia of the moment we decided to cover a selection of songs made famous by one of the greatest artists of all time, Roy Orbison.”

At the start of August, Carbone released an eerie music video for her song “Nightride.” Back in 2019, Carbone gave an interview with mxdwn talking about her influences, photography and her single “The Flowers Beneath Your Feet.”

In Dreams Tracklisting:

1. “In Dreams”

2. “Love Hurts”

3. “Crying”

4. “Lonely Wine”