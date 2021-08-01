Laura Carbone Shares New Black and White Performance Video of “Nightride”

Home News Aaron Grech August 1st, 2021 - 11:30 AM

German composer Laura Carbone has shared a new music video for the song “Nightride,” which was featured on her fall 2020 live album Live at Rockpalast. This record was recorded live at the Harmonine Bonn in Bonn, Germany on October 12, 2019, while the track features Carbone on guitar and vocals, Brodie Myles White on bass and vocals, Marc Eric Lewis on guitar and vocals and

Jeff Collier on drums and vocals.

“Nightride” was directed by Olya Dyer and mixes a live recording session of the band with gothic imagery, such as Carbone driving through a dark forest. The song is filled with eerie distortion and post-punk chords, which give the track a brooding edge alongside Carbone’s gothic vocal delivery.

Originally the frontwoman for the electro punk outfit Deine Jugend, Carbone’s influences come from a variety of sources such as the 1990s feminist punk Riot Grrl movement, all the way to the post-punk and gothic stylings of The Sisters of Mercy. On her own Carbone has also given nod to Americana singer-songwriters, which was present on her latest studio album Empty Sea.

“What kind of genre and what path to follow, that wasn’t in my head,” Carbone explained in an interview with mxdwn. “I just wanted to write and create and then see where this could go to. And I also love the idea of being completely free and not having a box or a segment in which I would put myself into even before I would start the process. So actually that’s my thing to do, to give a lot of room to the creation and not name it before.”