Rise Against Announce New EP Nowhere Sessions, Share Live Version of “Talking To Ourselves”

Home News Skyler Graham October 21st, 2021 - 11:56 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

When thinking about the songs that defined 2000s punk, “Savior” by Rise Against is one of the first that comes to mind. It’s now been over ten years since the song’s release, and the band continues to prosper in the rock world. On Nov. 12, they’re releasing an EP titled Nowhere Sessions to accompany their latest album Nowhere Generation. In anticipation of the EP, the band recently released the Sessions version of “Talking to Ourselves,” a more and passionate rendition of the somewhat cynical track from the album.



“Despite your best efforts to get people’s attention, it feels like no one is listening,” lead Tim McIlrath says about the song in Loudwire. “Sometimes we feel the urge to do something crazy, to disturb the peace, to jostle the world around us awake. Our actions might be seen as out of the ordinary, but they are acts of desperation when all else failed.”

In addition to this track, the EP tracklist includes two covers, one of “Fortunate Son” by Credence Clearwater Revival and another of “Hybrid Moments” by the Misfits. And this EP isn’t the first major celebration of their latest album — following the album’s release in June, the band went on a North American tour over the summer. They also performed at Riot Fest in September after Faith No More and Mr. Bungle canceled their appearances for mental health reasons.

With this new EP, fans can look forward to original versions of the band’s work, both old and new. Between three songs from Nowhere Generation, two covers and their classic “Savior,” this EP is expected to combine a wide range of the group’s history and talents.

Nowhere Sessions is now available to pre-add and pre-save.

Nowhere Sessions Tracklist:

1. “Talking to Ourselves”

2. “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

3. “Fortunate Son” (CCR Cover)

4. “Nowhere Generations”

5. “Hybrid Moments” (Misfits Cover)

6. “Savior”