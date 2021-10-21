Rhiannon Giddens Tests Positive For COVID-19

Home News Skyler Graham October 21st, 2021 - 4:10 PM

On Oct. 20, country singer Rhiannon Giddens posted on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19. The artist said she received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so the symptoms are mild, but she did have to cancel shows for this weekend. Fans are showing their support by sharing recovery tips and well wishes in the replies.

I got the ‘Rona, y’all. Dang – after all the flying, travelling and touring, i got it in my own house. Thankfully my symptoms are not too bad – thanks J&J for keeping it mild! But unfortunately this means as a result this weekend’s shows will have to be cancelled. pic.twitter.com/qGagpDXpW7 — Rhiannon Giddens (@RhiannonGiddens) October 20, 2021

At the end of August, Giddens announced that entrance into her shows would either require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, as many artists require at their shows.

“All our venues have worked to make this happen or already had those requirements in place—which has been wonderful,” she said in a Tweet. “I am not here to debate the question with anyone, just to say I think it is the best way to get back to work while doing my best to take care of not only my band and crew, but also my audiences.”

In April, Giddens collaborated with Francesco Turrisi on They’re Calling Me Home, an eclectic album featuring artists such as Yo-Yo Ma and Eric Chruch.

“This album represents home for these two artists,” mxdwn writer Ben Bryson said about the album. “Not just home though, it shows the solace that people find there. Gidden’s native South Carolina sound can be heard in some, while Turrisi’s Italian Irish roots can be heard in others.”

Hopefully, the folk artist recovers soon and can continue her fall tour.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna