Rhiannon Giddens Announces Upcoming Shows Will Require COVID Vaccination Or Negative Test

August 27th, 2021 - 2:03 PM

Rhiannon Giddens has announced via her Twitter that entrance to any of her upcoming shows will require guests to have a negative covid test or proof of vaccination before entrance. In her initial tweet and her two replies to it, she explains that her team has already worked with the venues to have the requirement inplace, most of which already had the requirement in place independently.

In addition to her initial tweet, Giddens explains that she is “not here to debate anyone” and has made the decision in the best interest of her crew, band, and future audiences. Taking Covid-19 and its variants very seriously, Giddens makes it clear that the well-being of her fans and crew are of utmost importance to her as she begins touring again.

In addition to these announcements, Rhiannon Giddens extends the level of restrictions placed on her shows by stating that there will be no meet and greets or guests backstage at her concerts, and urges audience to “make it count during the show.” She sounds excited as she begins to get ready for the beginning of touring again, and wants to keep everyone safe as they come to her shows.

Rhiannon Giddens has recently released an album with Francesco Turrisi titled They’re Calling Me Home, and has been part of a number of festivals this years including  Air Fest and Rhythm & Roots.

Photo Credit Sharon Alagna

