Rhiannon Giddens Announces Upcoming Shows Will Require COVID Vaccination Or Negative Test

Rhiannon Giddens has announced via her Twitter that entrance to any of her upcoming shows will require guests to have a negative covid test or proof of vaccination before entrance. In her initial tweet and her two replies to it, she explains that her team has already worked with the venues to have the requirement inplace, most of which already had the requirement in place independently.

Hi all! So looking forward to my September tour. I’ve thought about this long and hard, and have decided that all of my shows will require vax or tests at the door. All our venues have worked to make this happen or already had those requirements in place—which has been wonderful. pic.twitter.com/WJfoebc468 — Rhiannon Giddens (@RhiannonGiddens) August 26, 2021

In addition to her initial tweet, Giddens explains that she is “not here to debate anyone” and has made the decision in the best interest of her crew, band, and future audiences. Taking Covid-19 and its variants very seriously, Giddens makes it clear that the well-being of her fans and crew are of utmost importance to her as she begins touring again.

I am not here to debate the question with anyone, just to say I think it is the best way to get back to work while doing my best to take care of not only my band and crew, but also my audiences. — Rhiannon Giddens (@RhiannonGiddens) August 26, 2021

In addition to these announcements, Rhiannon Giddens extends the level of restrictions placed on her shows by stating that there will be no meet and greets or guests backstage at her concerts, and urges audience to “make it count during the show.” She sounds excited as she begins to get ready for the beginning of touring again, and wants to keep everyone safe as they come to her shows.

We will also not be having after show meet and greets nor guests backstage, so lets make it count during the show! We will give you one and half years of pent up joy and art, and y’all give us back all you got. Let’s do this! — Rhiannon Giddens (@RhiannonGiddens) August 26, 2021

Rhiannon Giddens has recently released an album with Francesco Turrisi titled They’re Calling Me Home, and has been part of a number of festivals this years including Air Fest and Rhythm & Roots.

Photo Credit Sharon Alagna