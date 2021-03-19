Warpaint Shares Ethereal Cover of Gang of Four’s “Paralysed”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 19th, 2021 - 3:57 PM

All-female rock band Warpaint has released a cover of Gang of Four’s tune, “Paralysed.” The song comes from the band’s album The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four.

The album is a compilation album of Gang of Four covers and a number of tracks written by Andy Gill. Warpaint has taken their own take on the songs, while keeping the original feel of the track. The cover is the third song to be released from the upcoming album.

Jenny Lee, member of Warpaint and producer of the new cover “Paralysed” shared her feelings towards her work and the band’s work on the new project in a recent press release. “The change will do me good.’ (Damaged Goods). Best piece of advice that pretty much changed my life. Not to mention Dave Allen’s bass playing also changed me forever. Made me wanna play bass,” Lee explained. “It was cool to get inside of ‘Paralysed,’ and for Gang Of Four to give us freedom to freak out in our way… it was a beautiful opportunity and we’re SO excited. It’s an honor actually to be a part of Andy’s tribute.”

“Paralysed” was first released in 1981 by Gang of Four, the band Andy Gill was not only a member, but also co-founder of. The original song is an instrumental, which features electric and bass guitar chords and drums for the first minute and a half of the song. The vocals come in with very few lyrics.

Warpaint’s rendition of the tune has a more modern sound as it was recorded nearly 40 years later. the beat on Warpaint’s version sounds smoother and the band makes more use of the lyrics on the song. The female vocals on the track also add a calming effect to the song.

Check out the tune below.

The album The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four will be released via Gill Music on May 28. According to the press release, the album speaks to the impact that Andy Gill had on music and how influential his songwriting and production were.

The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four is a 20-track album, which will feature talent from a number of artists from about seven different countries and four continents. The international talent shows the immense impact Gill and Gang of Four had on music.

Prior to the release of the single, Warpaint’s Jenny Lee was featured on Deap Valley’s 2021 EP, Digital Dream. Lee was featured on the band’s track, “Look Away.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela