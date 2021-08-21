Concertgoer Dies After Flipping Over Balcony at Dead & Company Concert

Home News Skyy Rincon August 21st, 2021 - 1:35 PM

According to Stereogum, a Brooklyn man in his 40s recently passed away after an attempt to do a flip on a balcony at a Dead & Company concert went awry. The concert was held at Citi Field in Queens, New York on August 20, 2021.

The fan allegedly “attempted a body flip, fell, and landed on the balcony below” a police source explained. It was also reported that he fell about thirty to fifty feet and hit the concrete head first. He was taken to the New York Presbyterian Hospital and later died due to his injuries.

“He was way too drunk. You could smell it,” said a witness, “His brother came downstairs and found out he jumped. His brother was with him. He was crying.”

American rock band Dead & Company has yet to acknowledge the incident or release a statement regarding the event.

The band, which consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, recently announced that they would be following suit of many other groups and organizations who are requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test in order to attend concerts and other events.

The band’s scheduled performances include stops in California, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Colorado and Arizona. The tour kicked off on August 16 in Raleigh, N.C at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park and is scheduled to end on October 31 in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Bowl.