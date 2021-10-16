Nicole Atkins Announces New Album And Performance Film Memphis Ice For December 2021 Release, Piano-Filled New Song “Promised Land” Out Now

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 16th, 2021 - 3:59 PM

Nicole Atkins has announced a new album and performance film titled, Memphis Ice, that’s set to release in December 2021 via Single Lock Records. The album comes in as a reimagined companion project for her album last year, Italian Ice. The album Memphis Ice will be available on Friday December 10 on limited-edition vinyl and on all streaming services. The album announcement was followed by the release of the empowering first single, “Promised Land.”

“Promised Land” is a beautiful piano ballad buoyed by subtle strings and, of course, Atkins’ powerful vocals and lyrics. “‘Promised Land’ is a song about losing your sense of self and finally having the courage to go find it again,” says Atkins. “Even if it meant losing people and places you loved. I wrote this song a long time ago. I was living in someone else’s dream and becoming a shadow. I’ve recorded this song a few times and it always felt too encumbered with a full production. When we went in to record Memphis Ice, I realized it was the perfect place and time to record ‘Promised Land.’ Raw and performative. Nothing to hide behind.” A stripped-back song filled with soul and power, “Promised Land” promises good things to come for Atkins’ upcoming project in December.

Atkins is just beginning her 2021 tour dates with a performance at the Arden Gild Hall in Delaware. She’ll be wrapping up her 2021 tour on October 28 with a performance at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN. In 2022, Atkins is scheduled to perform at Cayamo Festival, a music festival on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship since 2008, along with Punch Brothers, Emmylou Harris and Grace Potter.

Memphis Ice Tracklist:

1. Captain

2. Mind Eraser

3. St. Dymphna

4. Domino

5. A Road To Nowhere

6. Forever

7. These Old Roses

8. Far From Home

9. Promised Land

10. In The Splinters

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat