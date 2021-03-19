Kali Uchis Daydreams While Walking Down The Streets Of Colombia In New Self-Directed Music Video For “Telepatía”

Home News Roy Lott March 19th, 2021 - 8:47 AM

Kali Uchis has released her new self-directed video for her song “telepatía,” from her first Spanish-language album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞. The video sees Uchis strolling down the streets of Colombia as she is singing the ethereal track. Check it out below.

The singer recently won her first Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Kaytranada on their song “10%” from his album Bubba, which also picked up a Grammy for Best Electronic Album that same night.

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ follows the release of her EP To Feel Alive, which was released early last year. It featured four tracks including ‘i want war (BUT I NEED PEACE)” and a sexually explicit album cover.

Her sophomore effort, 2018’s Isolation, received much critical acclaim and ended up on many Top Albums of 2018 lists. That same year, Uchis earned her first Grammy nomination for Best R&B performance with Daniel Caesar for their song “Get You” from Caesars’ 2017 album ‘Freudian.” She has also collaborated with Grammy winner Tyler, the Creator on tracks like After the Storm” and “See You Again” from the rappers critically acclaimed album Flower Boy.

