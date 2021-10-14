Whitechapel Drops New Video for “Orphan” Announces Winter 2022 Tour Dates with Cannibal Corpse, Revocation, Shadow Of Intent

Home News Skyler Graham October 14th, 2021 - 5:57 PM

On Oct. 14, death metal band Whitechapel released the official video for “Orphan,” one song from their upcoming album Kin, which is set to be released on Oct. 29. In anticipation of the album, the band has released videos for tracks “Lost Boy,” “A Bloodsoaked Symphony,” and now, “Orphan.”

The lyrics and video alike are dark and despondent, with the opening asking “How did I find myself so pitiful?” Lead singer Phil Bozeman is raw and vulnerable, holding his sweating body as he rocks on the ground. The frontman’s childlike persona in this video matches the hopelessness of the lyrics, the longing for the past.



The fragility presented in this video both contrasts and connects to their video for “A Bloodsoaked Symphony,” which tells a story of grief through gore and anger. The sinister visuals diverge from their latest video, but the loss of what are presumably Bozeman’s parents explain why he feels lost in the “Orphan” video.

Kin will be the band’s first album with their new drummer Alex Rüdinger, but not their first time storytelling through their music. In 2019 they released The Valley, and ultimately wanted to continue telling the story of this album.

“We like to look at our albums as chapters of our career, and that is one chapter I will never forget,” guitarist Alex Wade said in a press release. “I think it really solidified that we can embrace a new sound, and if we execute it properly, then the fanbase is going to support and enjoy it.”

After the album release, the band will go on tour with Cannibal Corpse, Revocation and Shadow of Intent, performing across the U.S. from Feb. 18 to March 26 of 2022.

Whitechapel tour dates

w/ Cannibal Corpse, Revocation, Shadow Of Intent

Feb. 18, 2022 – Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

Feb. 19, 2022 – The Ramkat – Winston-Salem, NC

Feb. 20, 2022 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

Feb. 21, 2022 – Reverb – Reading, PA

Feb. 22, 2022 – The Roxian – Pittsburgh, PA

Feb. 24, 2022 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

Feb. 25, 2022 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA

Feb. 26, 2022 – Anthology – Rochester, NY

Feb. 28, 2022 – The Majestic – Detroit, MI

Mar. 1, 2022 – The Vic – Chicago, IL

Mar. 2, 2022 – Skyway Theater – Minneapolis, MN

Mar. 4, 2022 – The Gothic – Denver, CO

Mar. 5, 2022 – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

Mar. 7, 2022 – Showbox – Seattle, WA

Mar. 8, 2022 – Hawthorne – Portland, OR

Mar. 10, 2022 – Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA

Mar. 11, 2022 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

Mar. 12, 2022 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

Mar. 13, 2022 – The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 14, 2022 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

Mar. 15, 2022 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

Mar. 17, 2022 – Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

Mar. 18, 2022 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

Mar. 19, 2022 – Amplified Live – Dallas, TX

Mar. 21, 2022 – Red Flag – St. Louis, MO

Mar. 22, 2022 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

Mar. 23, 2022 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

Mar. 25, 2022 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

Mar. 26, 2022 – Revolution – Ft. Lauderdale, FL