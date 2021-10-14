Tom DeLonge Teases Release Of New Box Car Racer Track

Home News Skyler Graham October 14th, 2021 - 9:02 PM

Marv Watson

In Ted Stryker’s Tuna on Toast podcast, former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge revealed that he and Travis Barker recorded a new Box Car Racer song, the punk band comprised of the two Blink members. According to a video on Twitter, DeLonge is preparing to release the album this year, as it is the 20th anniversary of the band forming.

While DeLonge and Barker prepare to release the new track, DeLonge is repairing his relationship with singer-bassist Mark Hoppus. Even though there was some tension after DeLonge’s departure from the band, after learning of Hoppus’ battle with cancer, they decided to put their friendship first.

In addition to punk, DeLonge has long been interested in the extraterrestrial. He opened up a UFO Academy — To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences — which went viral in 2017 after releasing videos of purported UFOs. In 2020, the Pentagon confirmed that these videos were indeed real, and DeLonge has been working with former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo. His departure from the band helped DeLonge focus on this research and consequently write his Sekret Machines thriller novel and win the award for UFO Researcher of the Year in 2017.

Although this departure led to a brief disconnect between the band’s members, they can always reconnect in an instant. In August, Hoppus invited DeLonge on his After School Radio podcast, where they discussed inside jokes and upcoming projects. And, if DeLonge and Barker end up releasing this new track soon, this may be one of these projects.