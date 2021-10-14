Jon Hopkins Releases Soothing New Track “Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Excerpt)”

Hopkins has released an excerpt of his upcoming album Music For Psychedelic Therapy that previews two new tracks from the album called “Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves” and “Deep In The Glowing Heart.” “It’s time to share the music that sits at the heart of this album,” Hopkins said in a statement. “This is what it’s all about for me. Everything on the record is so intrinsically linked that rather than extract one track to release next, I made this stand-alone excerpt, which is drawn from two big moments of the second half — ‘Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves,’ and ‘Deep In The Glowing Heart.’” Check out the seven-minute therapeutic excerpt below.
The LP is set to be released digitally on November 12 and in CD format on February 11 via Domino. Its lead single, “Sit Around The Fire” was released in September and features producer and ceremony guide East Forest and legendary guru, the late Ram Dass. “Music For Psychedelic Therapy is not ambient, classical or drone but has elements of all three,” stated Hopkins in a press release about the album. “For me it’s a place as much as it is a sound. It works for the sober mind, but takes on a new dimension entirely when brought into a psychedelic ceremony.”
Fans can pre-order the album here.