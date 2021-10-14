Jon Hopkins Releases Soothing New Track “Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Excerpt)”

The LP is set to be released digitally on November 12 and in CD format on February 11 via Domino. Its lead single, “Sit Around The Fire” was released in September and features producer and ceremony guide East Forest and legendary guru, the late Ram Dass. “Music For Psychedelic Therapy is not ambient, classical or drone but has elements of all three,” stated Hopkins in a press release about the album. “For me it’s a place as much as it is a sound. It works for the sober mind, but takes on a new dimension entirely when brought into a psychedelic ceremony.”

Fans can pre-order the album here.