Insane Clown Posse Now Has Two Hits Thanks To Viral TikToks

Home News Skyler Graham October 14th, 2021 - 6:32 PM

Social media app TikTok has become the center of promoting new music: the app can either make or break a song, with each 15-to-60-second track spreading virally with simple and catchy dance moves and satisfying transitions. Viral songs, however, aren’t always necessarily new. This month, songs from decades ago are gaining popularity among a younger generation, such as Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Some groups are seeing a resurgence of multiple songs, such as Insane Clown Posse.

According to Loudwire, two of the group’s tracks — “Chop Chop Slide” and “In My Room” — are among Spotify’s U.S. viral top 50. The former has been used frequently for Halloween-themed cosplays, where users switch costumes with each “stab” in the clip. The latter is likewise used for horror-themed costumes, with people changing into gory masks and makeup once the beat drops.



This isn’t the first time the band has gone viral on the app, as users used a clip from their “Hokus Pokus” to show their transitions into creative clown makeup. Although these songs are enjoyed by teens today, the songs may be older than some of the people cosplaying to them: “Hokus Pokus” was released in 1997, “In My Room” in 2004, and “Chop Chop Slide” in 2010.



Earlier this year, the band announced that they will be going on a farewell tour due to Violent J’s diagnosed heart failure. This tour will be next year, but they will continue to perform at events such as the annual Gathering of the Juggalos, which featured Danny Brown, Vanilla Ice, Chris Hansen from To Catch a Predator and Steve-O from Jackass this past year. Even when they’re not performing live, though, their music will live on through TikTok teens nationwide.