Smashing Pumpkins Play “Quiet” For The First Time In 27 Years At Riot Fest

Smashing Pumpkins performed “Quiet” from Siamese Dream’s for the first time in 27 years at Riot Fest. They took the stage on Friday night for their first live performance in over two years. The 20 song set list included other rare performances such as the song “Crush” from Gish which was performed for the first time since 2008 and the song “Shame” from Adore for the first time since 2010.

“Quiet” is definitely the band’s longest since performed song from the list, and it’s not surprising that the band chose to revisit these songs now. Billy Corgan, who is the frontman of the band has been revisiting a number of old Smashing Pumpkins songs and albums lately as he works on a sequel concept album to both Mellon Callie And The Infinite Sadness and Machina, since his intentions are to reissue Machina II/ The Friends and Enemies of Modern Music.

Watch the live video from their performance here:

Photo Credit Alyssa Fried