Kelis Shares Sensual New Music Video For “Midnight Snacks”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kelis has shared her brand new track “Midnight Snacks” with a music video alongside it. The video was directed by Adrienne Raquel, who is known for working with Travis Scott and Rihanna.

“Midnight Snacks” is a catchy, upbeat tune that brings in nostalgia feels from some of Kelis’ previous work. The music video for the track is a dreamy visual that is heavily focused around various sweets and snacks. Kelis is shown in a bright pink 1970s style dress in the retro-themed visualizer.

Kelis was recently told that she talks about food in her music a lot and her response was, “I was like, do I? I mean, obviously I do. It isn’t intentional, but the idea is just that food is a very carnal thing. Everyone can relate to it. It’s very human, it’s sensual, it’s something that you crave. And it’s sexy.”

“Midnight Snacks” was created after the beat made The FaNaTix, which consists of Giggs, Nicki Minaj, Vybz Kartel and Popcaan, and fell in love with it. The FaNaTix asked Kelis where the name of the track came from and she responded by stating, “And I was like, it makes you feel like a midnight snack! And that was it.”

Kelis elaborates on how “Midnight Snacks” took her back to the kind of music she made when her debut album was released. “I think it’s about when I loved music, you know? I’m looking for the era when I was excited about it, going back to the beginning, and coming full circle.”

2020 was the 20 year anniversary for Kelis’ debut album Kaleidoscope, which was a huge release for her. The album kicked off her career and led her to later release 5 more albums. She has had numerous singles make the charts, including her iconic tracks “Milkshake” and “Bossy.”