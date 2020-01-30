Kelis Accuses The Neptunes of Tricking Her Into Giving Up Profits from Her First Two Albums

Home News Aaron Grech January 30th, 2020 - 12:08 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Famed R&B singer Kelis has dropped a new allegation in a recent interview this year, alleging that the production duo The Neptunes, which consists of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams, had tricked her into giving up the profits from her first two albums Kaleidoscope and Wanderland. According to the interview the performer was “blatantly lied to and tricked” by “the Neptunes and their management and their lawyers and all that stuff.”

Kelis explained that the producers had promised her to split the profits from her albums evenly between the three of them, which she believed they had done at the time. She alleges that the revenue she had made were from tour profits and not from her album sales, which she alleges had strictly gone to the production duo and their team.

She also alleged her age at the time of these recordings, along with her inexperience within the music industry, led he to sign away the rights for these recordings. The performer was only 20 at the time of the release of her debut album, and 22 during the release of her sophomore album.

“Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it,” Kelis elaborated during the interview.

Kelis has also made allegations against her ex-husband Nas in recent years, claiming that he was physically and mentally abusive throughout their relationship, which the rapper has denied.

Hugo has recently revealed that he and Williams will be working full time as The Neptunes this year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna