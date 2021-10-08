Thoughtcrimes Share Fierce New Music Video For “Wedlock Waltz”

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 8th, 2021 - 3:58 PM

Billy Rymer, Dillinger Escape Plan’s former drummer, has released a music video with his band Thoughtcrimes for their track “Wedlock Waltz.” The song comes from their recently released deluxe version of their Tap Night EP.

The intense music video displays Thoughtcrimes as shadowy silhouettes thrashing and rocking around a white backdrop set as the handheld camera’s tint changes to purple, blue and red throughout the video. The hectic video atmosphere complements the song well as “Wedlock Waltz” features a flurry of mind-rattling guitar riffs, fervent screamed vocals and an energetic foundational backing drumbeat.

According to The PRP, Rymer commented on the track stating, “Once the tone was set with the first demo, we pushed ourselves to make the most blistering track we could,” said Rymer. “I remember throwing three mics on my drums and grinding a series of blast beats in odd meters to start. Brian and I would pass each other the guitar until we found the riff. We aimed to keep it high energy and dissonant.”

Thoughtcrimes previously announced the reissue of their debut EP, Tap Night, with three limited-edition vinyl versions available. According to Pure Noise Records, the group’s debut album is set to release next year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat