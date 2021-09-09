Thoughtcrimes Announce Reissue of Tap Night For October 2021 Release

Home News Roy Lott September 9th, 2021 - 4:50 PM

Long Island-based hardcore band Thoughtcrimes has announced that they will be reissuing their critically acclaimed debut EP, Tap Night, on October 8 via Pure Noise Records. The six-song album includes two previously unreleased tracks called “Wedlock Waltz” and “Misery’s A Muse” which was also released today along with a hand-drawn, animated video created by Rymer’s brother, Tom and artist Riley Schmidt.

“My brother Tom Rymer is an incredible artist who has helped us tremendously on numerous occasions,” explained Billy Rymer in a press release. “His friend Riley Schmidt is another massive talent and artistic genius. The two worked with us tediously on making a conceptual, hand drawn animated video for ‘Misery’s A Muse.’

The track itself is hardcore punk at its best, with soaring vocals, heavy drums and guitar. Check it out below.

The EP will be available both digitally as well as on vinyl, with three limited-edition versions available: Pure Noise Records exclusive blood red with black and bone twist (100 copies), Revolver exclusive black and red a-side with heavy white splatter on the b-side (150 copies) and a retail version featuring blood red cloudy vinyl (350 copies). Pre-orders are available now and can be purchased here.

Thoughtcrimes features former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer, singer Rick Pepa, guitar players Russ Savarese and Brian Sullivan, and bass player Cody Hosza.

A full-length debut LP is set for a 2022 release.

Tap Night tracklist:

1. Artificer

2. Soapbox Sermon

3. Punk Rock Guilt

4. Lux Row

5. Misery’s A Muse

6. Wedlock Waltz

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat