The Bronx & Jordan Buckley Of Every Time I Die Team Up Once Again To Release A 7-Inch Of Their Hit “High Five”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The Los Angeles punk rock band The Bronx has once again collaborated with Every Time I Die’s guitarist Jordan Buckley with the release of their limited-edition 7-inch pressing of their track “High Five.” Alongside the 7-inch release, the band has also released a collection of exclusive merch that features Buckley’s art for the single.

“High Five” comes from The Bronx’s latest album, Bronx VI, which came out in late August. The video below shows Buckley creating the artwork for the collaborative single.

As stated in a press release, The Bronx’s frontman Matt Caughthran said, “We have known Jordan for almost 20 years now. His band, Every Time I Die, and The Bronx came up together and we are both kicking maximum ass all over the world. Jordan’s art is super detailed, original, and fun; just like the man himself. It’s an honor to have him involved with the Bronx VI campaign, honestly he was one of the first people we thought to work with on a track.”

The 7-inch release of “High Five” and the collection of exclusive merch can be viewed here.

In early August, The Bronx released their single “Mexican Summer.” The group additionally released a music video for their track “Peace Pipe.”

