LCD Soundsystem Announce 5 LP Box Set Celebrating 10th Anniversary of “Final” Show at Madison Square Garden

10 years after their not-so-final-final performance, electronic band LCD Soundsystem is announcing a 5LP box set of their concert at Madison Square Garden, called The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden. In 2011, the band announced they will basically stop performing and break up. They didn’t though. Just five years later, in 2016, the band eventually performed at the legendary Coachella Festival, and probably every other major music festival during the same year.

But not everyone was happy about the fast return of the band and the lead singer James Murphy did multiple statements addressing the break-up and the comeback. In 2017, the band then released their acclaimed album, American Dream. The band hasn’t released any new album since.

So now LCD Soundsystem decided to release the live recording of their most famous concert. The concert itself was four hours long, so it understandable that the box set will feature quite a few discs. The gig wasn’t only the band but featured a choir, string and horn sections and featured performances including Win Butler and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire, Reggie Watts, the Juan MacLean, Shit Robot, Planningtorock, and Shannon Funchess of Light Asylum

The 5 LP Tracklist:

SIDE A

Dance Yrself Clean

Drunk Girls

I Can Change

SIDE B

Time To Get Away

Get Innocuous!

Daft Punk Is Playing At My House

Too Much Love

SIDE C

All My Friends

Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise (Excerpt)

SIDE D

Sound Of Silver

Out In Space

Ships Talking

SIDE E

Freak Out / Starry Eyes

Us v Them

SIDE F

North American Scum

Bye Bye Bayou

SIDE G

You Wanted A Hit

Tribulations

Movement

SIDE H

Yeah (Crass Version)

Someone Great

SIDE I

Losing My Edge

Home

All I Want

SIDE J

Jump Into The Fire

New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna