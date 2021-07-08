LCD Soundsystem Announce 5 LP Box Set Celebrating 10th Anniversary of “Final” Show at Madison Square Garden

10 years after their not-so-final-final performance, electronic band LCD Soundsystem is announcing a 5LP box set of their concert at Madison Square Garden, called The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live at Madison Square Garden. In 2011, the band announced they will basically stop performing and break up. They didn’t though. Just five years later, in 2016, the band eventually performed at the legendary Coachella Festival, and probably every other major music festival during the same year.
But not everyone was happy about the fast return of the band and the lead singer James Murphy did multiple statements addressing the break-up and the comeback. In 2017, the band then released their acclaimed album, American Dream. The band hasn’t released any new album since.
So now LCD Soundsystem decided to release the live recording of their most famous concert. The concert itself was four hours long, so it understandable that the box set will feature quite a few discs. The gig wasn’t only the band but featured a choir, string and horn sections and featured performances including Win Butler and Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire, Reggie Watts, the Juan MacLean, Shit Robot, Planningtorock, and Shannon Funchess of Light Asylum
The 5 LP Tracklist:
SIDE A
Dance Yrself Clean
Drunk Girls
I Can Change
SIDE B
Time To Get Away
Get Innocuous!
Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
Too Much Love
SIDE C
All My Friends
Tired / Heart Of The Sunrise (Excerpt)
SIDE D
Sound Of Silver
Out In Space
Ships Talking
SIDE E
Freak Out / Starry Eyes
Us v Them
SIDE F
North American Scum
Bye Bye Bayou
SIDE G
You Wanted A Hit
Tribulations
Movement
SIDE H
Yeah (Crass Version)
Someone Great
SIDE I
Losing My Edge
Home
All I Want
SIDE J
Jump Into The Fire
New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down
Photo credit: Sharon Alagna