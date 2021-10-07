Eve 6 Teams Up With We Are The Union To Cover Operation Ivy’s “Sound System”

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2021 - 10:34 PM

Ever since rock band Eve 6’s inclusion in the upcoming The Fest concert in Florida, Twitter has been set ablaze by social media accounts managed by the group, Riot Fest and Against Me! vocalist Laura Jane Grace. Grace was attempting to reunite Operation Ivy at the fest, followed by Eve 6 jokingly offering to cover the band’s songs at the event.

After some comedic online back-and-forths between the three parties, Riot Fest has premiered a new cover of Operation Ivy’s “Sound System,” recorded by ska punk band We Are The Union and Eve 6. The track was recorded at Splendor 2 in North Hollywood, CA and mastered at The Hitlab in Nashville.

This cover of “Soundsystem” is accompanied by a new music video directed by Jon Graber, who also provided additional vocals, handled the mix and played keyboard and bass on the new track. Graber’s black-and-white visual is part-satire and part-Liquid Death commercial as the company’s branding is explicitly shown throughout the video. Shots of We Are The Union members cutting up a map of the contiguous United States and numerous posters with tongue-in-cheek slogans such as “ska is not punk” and “no self-reference” are shown across a non-descript storage facility.

Despite the simplistic video, the song’s performers bring a lively energy to the visuals and the song, which is a direct ska punk affair. Upbeat horns, simple, yet effective guitar chords and a rhythmic energy are all over the dynamic track, which feels like the life of the party.