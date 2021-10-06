Laura Jane Grace Campaigns For Operation Ivy Reunion At Riot Fest

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 6th, 2021 - 6:24 PM

Fans, notably including Laura Jane Grace, want Operation Ivy, who haven’t released music together since the early ’90s, to reunite at Riot Fest, which is known as the festival choice for reunions to take place among punk bands. In a fun twitter exchange, the official Riot Fest Twitter page tweeted out: “Do you like Operation more than you hate @Eve6? Would an Op Ivy reunion be worth it if it meant you had to listen to an @Eve6 cover band?” to which Laura Jane Grace replied: “If @RiotFest can make an Operation Ivy reunion happen I will let Jon from @eve6 give me a bridge piercing on stage”

Laura Jane Grace, from Against Me!, was so serious about wanting Operation Ivy to get back together in fact, that she launched a Change.org petition aimed at both Op Ivy and Riot Fest which reads ” I would like to see an Operation Ivy reunion happen. I know other punks would as well. Riot Fest built its brand on reunions and this is the only punk band reunion that matters anymore. After the past couple years (*gestures broadly at everything) we all deserve this.” The official Riot Fest Twitter page then responded to her tweeting out the link with a GIF from the iconic Mean Girls movie with the caption “God, I hate you.”

Photo Credit Stephen Hoffmeister