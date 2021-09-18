Joyce Manor Covers My Chemical Romance’s “Helena” At Riot Fest

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 18th, 2021 - 6:02 PM

Rock band Joyce Manor covered My Chemical Romance’s “Helena” at Riot Fest. According to BrooklynVegan, Joyce Manor have been celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with live shows (and a reissue), and their latest one was at Riot Fest on September 16.

The band was joined by Neil Hennessy of The Lawrence Arms on drums for their set, where they opened with the entirety of their 10-song self-titled album and nine other songs from their entire career. They were then joined by Phony for their cover of “Helena.” My Chemical Romance was scheduled to headline Riot Fest this year, but they have been rescheduled to headline in 2022.

Recently, Joyce Manor teamed up with Blake Schwarenbach of Jawbreaker for new music on a post-apocalyptic comic book series, What’s the Furthest Place From Here?. The comic book series is set to come out on November 10 via Image Comics. Matthew Rosenberg, the creator of the comic book series, said “We wanted to do something that was fun for music fans and comic fans and could hopefully help both groups discover new stuff. And we wanted to make something that actually made sense with the story we were telling.”