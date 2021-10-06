Bad Wolves Heavy New Song “House of Cards”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 6th, 2021 - 3:16 PM

Bad Wolves has just released the single “House of Cards,” off of their new album Dear Monsters which is due for release at the end of the month. The track follows the music video for “Lifeline,” which served up the first taste of new singer DL Laskiewicz, who replaced Tommy Vext after he left the group earlier this year. According to loudwire.com “”House of Cards” immediately establishes itself as a heavier track than the first Dear Monsters offering, but still playfully doubles down on the energy once the chorus hits and is more reliant on punishing rhythms than melody. The most aggressive moments come in the back half of the song as Lasciewicz displays his capabilities as a more extreme vocalist, while a shred solo in tandem with the riffing style helps put some aspects firmly in modern metal territory.”

Listen to “House of Cards” here:

The band’s release comes as there has been drama online with their former frontman Tommy Vext, who according to mxdwn writer Casey Melnick explains that the bandmates called Vext “’emotionally and physically’ abusive before and after he left Bad Wolves, the band rips into the former singer and denies the allegations made against them. ‘It’s unfortunate we must bear witness to Tommy Vext‘s never-ending temper tantrums on social media, filled with fraudulent claims and sad attempts to defame members of our band and our team,’ the band emphatically states.” The former bandmates then got more heated on socials, with Bad Wolves releasing a statement on Twitter that read “Desperate People Do Desperate Things” and with Vext responding via Instagram caption demanding “Let the best band win.”