Agnostic Front Singer Roger Miret Shares Update On Cancer Recovery

Roger Miret from Agnostic Front has recently posted an update video to Instagram about his battle against cancer so far. In the video he states that he underwent a successful surgery and “should feel better soon.” The caption of the video, which can be found under the official @agnosticfrontnyc Instagram page reads: “Update On Roger. A heartfelt thank you from @rogermiret from Monday’s hospital surgery procedure. He is on the road to recovery. We will update soon! Thank you all for the support!”

The frontman for the band has been battling cancer and was finally able to get this life changing surgery to get it under control. To help with costs, there has been a GoFundMe set up to help. A statement from the GoFundMe also gave more details on an update in regards to Miret’s health: “Earlier this year, Agnostic Front’s vocalist Roger Miret was diagnosed with cancer. A long road of tests and diagnoses lead to a complex surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the surgery was complicated the results were extremely positive. The cancer was successfully removed and we are very relieved to say that Roger is now in complete remission and that all signs of cancer have disappeared. With the joy of knowing that Roger is now cancer free also comes the bitter reality of months of treatment and Roger and his family are dealing with the financial backlash of a cancer diagnosis.

Today we are calling upon our beloved worldwide music scene, friends and family, please share this fundraiser and donate what you can, during these difficult times.”

Miret has been dealing with the cancer for the majority of the pandemic, and hopefully his speedy recovery will mean the rescheduling of tour dates that have been delayed since August of 2020.