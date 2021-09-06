Phoebe Bridgers Covers Viral Bo Burnham Song Live

Home News Casey Melnick September 6th, 2021 - 11:22 AM

American comedian and musician Bo Burnham star is enjoying an eventful 2021. Between the release of his critically acclaimed special Bo Burnham: Inside and its accompanying soundtrack Inside (The Songs) hitting the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, it is safe to say his star is shining bright these days. With its prescient themes and relatable lyrics, Burnham’s Inside has become ingrained into the fabric of the music world and pop culture. Some artists, like Phoebe Bridgers, are even paying tribute to Burnham by covering songs off his latest masterpiece.

Both Bridgers and Burnham seem to have familiarity with each other. In July they were spotted together grabbing a bite to eat. Last month in Los Angeles, Bridgers and Burnham originally performed a duet rendition of Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling.” Unfortunately for curious fans, no video was allowed at this performance. Luckily, Bridgers performed the song again on September 3rd at her first traditional concert in over two years. Performing the song solo as her encore, Bridgers imbued her own artistic flavor while retaining the evocative tone of the original.

It has been said by some that Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” resembles a typical Bridgers song. This simple yet genuine track features lyrics that are both self-aware and to the point. The instrumentation of the original is minimalist, as the lone instrument is a melancholy acoustic guitar. An ear-worm melody works in unison with the stripped back instrumentation and the result is a heartfelt song that conjures raw emotion and mindful reflection.

Bridgers’ rendition retains many characteristics of the original. Like Burnham’s version, this cover features a shy guitar and sincere vocal deliveries. The video of the performance shows fans playfully singing along as the artist performs. Bridgers’ version features synth-like ambience in the background that somehow makes the song even sadder. Clocking in at only 3 minutes, this version of the song is an ephemeral tearjerker and surely will have fans hoping for an official studio release.

Bridgers recently revealed a decision to move all her upcoming tour dates to outdoor venues. The indie-rock singer announced that every fan will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to enter the venues. Last month, The Killers released a new song in collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers called “Runaway Horses.”