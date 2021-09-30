Sturgill Simpson Cancels Remaining 2021 Tour Dates Due To Injury To Vocal Chords

Home News Roy Lott September 30th, 2021 - 2:46 PM

Sturgill Simpson has announced that he has canceled the remaining of his 2021 tour dates. The singer announced the news in an Instagram post, stating that he hemorrhaged his vocal cords. “Turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage / rupture my vocal cords after all,” he wrote, with a picture of his larynx to prove his injury. “I am currently getting the best treatment available and should fully recover but it’s gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage.”

He went on to apologize to everyone that had tickets to his upcoming shows. “I’m sorry to everyone that had tickets to the remaining shows and to thank everyone that has supported me over the years,” he wrote. “It’s been an incredibly fun, rewarding and educational journey.

Simpson recently released his concept album The Ballad of Dood & Juanita in August via MBC, which served as the follow up to his two-volume albums Cutting Grass Vol. 1 and Cutting Grass Vol.2, released last year. Hewill also be starring in the upcoming Apple TV film Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert Deniro. The film will be directed by Martin Scorsese. The film “retells the story of the Osage Nation members massacred by townspeople for the oil-rich land on which they lived,” which then gets the FBI involved.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna