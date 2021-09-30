Josh Klinghoffer’s Pluralone To Play Their Debut Performance At Ohana Encore On October 1

Home News Roy Lott September 30th, 2021 - 4:50 PM

Pluralone, also known as Josh Klinghoffer, has announced his first live show under the moniker. He will be playing at the Ohana Encore Festival this upcoming weekend and will be opening for Pearl Jam, for who he also serves as the guitarist. Along with the debut performance, he will also be playing with Pearl Jam and their 2-day set. The festival will happen October 1 and 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA and includes performances from Beck, Lord Huron, Brandi Carlile, Sleater-Kinney and Margo Price to name a few. Single-day tickets are still available to purchase.

Klinghoffer began playing with Pearl Jam at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, NJ, which was also the band’s first performance in three years. Since then, Pluralone has released two tracks called “Across the Park” and “Sevens” from the “I Don’t Feel Well” sessions EP, released last year.

Klinghoffer also serves as the guitarist for Eddie Vedder, which he performed with him at the Ohana Festival this past weekend. He was previously the guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from 2009-2019. According to him, he was reportedly fired from the band one hour before the band had announced the return of their original guitarist John Frusciante.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister